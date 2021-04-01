John Brough Sells 4,500 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) (TSE:WPM) Stock

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) (TSE:WPM) Director John Brough sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$47.80, for a total transaction of C$215,094.60.

Shares of WPM stock opened at C$48.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$21.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$48.27 and its 200 day moving average is C$55.50. The company has a quick ratio of 6.37, a current ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 52-week low of C$38.32 and a 52-week high of C$76.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.166 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This is an increase from Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO)’s payout ratio is currently 37.23%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on WPM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) in a report on Friday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) from C$73.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. CSFB reduced their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) from C$62.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) to C$52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) from C$82.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$71.29.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, and palladium ores. It has agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

