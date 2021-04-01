Jeremy Burton Sells 156,786 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Director Jeremy Burton sold 156,786 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.54, for a total value of $35,361,514.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 156,786 shares in the company, valued at $35,361,514.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

SNOW opened at $229.28 on Thursday. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $205.07 and a 52 week high of $429.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $253.31.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $190.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.64 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNOW. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 5,567.8% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 277,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,761,000 after purchasing an additional 272,933 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,512,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 69.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 174,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,224,000 after purchasing an additional 71,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,814,000. 23.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SNOW has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Snowflake from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 price target (down from $310.00) on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Snowflake from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Snowflake in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $287.59.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries.

