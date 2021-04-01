Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Short Interest Update

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,330,000 shares, a growth of 41.6% from the February 28th total of 4,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JEF. TheStreet upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE JEF traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.38. The company had a trading volume of 5,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,565,697. Jefferies Financial Group has a 52 week low of $11.82 and a 52 week high of $34.86. The stock has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.41.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.89. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 8.88%. Equities analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.19%.

In other news, Director Stuart Harry Reese sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total transaction of $103,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,119.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,500,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 79.2% in the third quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 1,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 67.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments.

See Also: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.