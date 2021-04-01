JCIC Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

JCIC Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,195 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,981 shares during the quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENB stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $36.62. 130,204 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,214,347. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.42 and a 1 year high of $37.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $74.18 billion, a PE ratio of 51.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.10. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $7.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ENB shares. CIBC dropped their price target on Enbridge from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Enbridge from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Enbridge from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Enbridge from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.38.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

