JCIC Asset Management Inc. Makes New $88,000 Investment in Total Se (NYSE:TOT)

JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Total Se (NYSE:TOT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,090 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Total in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Total in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Total during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Total during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Total in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 5.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Total alerts:

Shares of TOT stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $46.24. 59,670 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,518,741. The firm has a market cap of $122.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.95. Total Se has a fifty-two week low of $28.65 and a fifty-two week high of $50.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.41.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46. The company had revenue of $37.94 billion during the quarter. Total had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a positive return on equity of 5.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Total Se will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.567 per share. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd. Total’s dividend payout ratio is 51.83%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TOT shares. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Total to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Total in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Total from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Total in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Total currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.14.

Total Company Profile

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

Read More: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Total Se (NYSE:TOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Total Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.