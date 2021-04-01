JCIC Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

JCIC Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB grew its stake in Franco-Nevada by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 104,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,043,000 after purchasing an additional 13,951 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its stake in Franco-Nevada by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 16,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,223 shares during the period. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. bought a new position in Franco-Nevada in the 4th quarter valued at $1,269,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Franco-Nevada by 83.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 51,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,230,000 after purchasing an additional 23,600 shares during the period. Finally, Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Franco-Nevada in the 4th quarter valued at $2,177,000. 64.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:FNV traded up $2.99 on Thursday, hitting $128.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,463. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.05. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 1 year low of $95.33 and a 1 year high of $166.11. The company has a market capitalization of $24.50 billion, a PE ratio of 91.30, a PEG ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.48.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $304.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.88 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 26.99%. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

FNV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Franco-Nevada in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $152.00 price target for the company. Barclays upgraded Franco-Nevada from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Franco-Nevada from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Franco-Nevada currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.93.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

