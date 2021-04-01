Jayshree Ullal Sells 167 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.01, for a total value of $50,769.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,902,769.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jayshree Ullal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 8th, Jayshree Ullal sold 1,375 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.42, for a total value of $374,577.50.

On Monday, March 1st, Jayshree Ullal sold 2,208 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.59, for a total value of $632,790.72.

On Wednesday, February 24th, Jayshree Ullal sold 1,669 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.87, for a total value of $477,117.03.

On Monday, February 8th, Jayshree Ullal sold 1,375 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.17, for a total value of $441,608.75.

On Monday, February 1st, Jayshree Ullal sold 2,375 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $748,125.00.

On Thursday, January 7th, Jayshree Ullal sold 785 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.64, for a total value of $230,507.40.

On Monday, January 4th, Jayshree Ullal sold 114,752 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.77, for a total value of $32,677,927.04.

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $301.89 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $293.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $270.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.81, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $188.99 and a 12 month high of $326.60.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.10. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 32.06%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ANET. Wolfe Research raised Arista Networks from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. MKM Partners upped their price target on Arista Networks from $273.00 to $324.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Arista Networks from $240.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Arista Networks from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Arista Networks from $308.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.29.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANET. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.75% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

