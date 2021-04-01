Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) Position Reduced by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,062 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VNLA. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 199.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 21,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 14,007 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 827.2% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 152,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,696,000 after buying an additional 136,261 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,708,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,237,000 after purchasing an additional 595,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 121.2% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 31,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 17,121 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNLA opened at $50.19 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.39. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.85 and a fifty-two week high of $50.52.

