Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $14.99 Million Stake in QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN)

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its stake in QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) by 58.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 285,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 398,119 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in QIAGEN were worth $14,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QGEN. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in QIAGEN by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,903,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,293,000 after buying an additional 1,544,763 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in QIAGEN by 905.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 721,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,729,000 after buying an additional 650,114 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in QIAGEN by 152.7% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 948,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,409,000 after buying an additional 573,311 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of QIAGEN in the third quarter worth about $24,767,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of QIAGEN by 2,750.4% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 372,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,441,000 after acquiring an additional 358,951 shares in the last quarter. 43.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:QGEN opened at $48.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a PE ratio of 60.11, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.41. QIAGEN has a 52-week low of $39.05 and a 52-week high of $59.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.14.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $571.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.85 million. QIAGEN had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 11.18%. On average, research analysts predict that QIAGEN will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on QGEN shares. Exane BNP Paribas restated an “outperform” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.17.

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits designed for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

