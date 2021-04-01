Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $14.18 Million Stock Holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 38.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 111,155 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.16% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $14,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 753,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,246,000 after acquiring an additional 8,580 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 64,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,165,000 after purchasing an additional 4,901 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 82,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,591,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 82.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PNW stock opened at $81.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $67.29 and a 52-week high of $91.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.25.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.21). Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The company had revenue of $740.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.70 million. Equities analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective (down from $86.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $97.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pinnacle West Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.11.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

