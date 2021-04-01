Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $11.16 Million Stock Holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 130,718 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,563 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $11,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,392 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,104,000 after purchasing an additional 9,859 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 3rd quarter worth $652,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 43,829 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 9,927 shares of the bank’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. 42.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CM opened at $97.87 on Thursday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1 year low of $53.26 and a 1 year high of $102.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $43.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.56 and a 200-day moving average of $85.78.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The bank reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.40. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 15.06%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $1.1669 per share. This represents a $4.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 26th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.27%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CM shares. Credit Suisse Group raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.89.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

