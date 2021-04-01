Janus Henderson Group PLC Grows Stock Holdings in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) by 38.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 158,205 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,200 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.20% of Shift4 Payments worth $11,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments during the third quarter valued at about $254,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 1,664.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 32,733 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments during the third quarter valued at about $1,681,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 35.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,096,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,021,000 after acquiring an additional 284,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments during the third quarter valued at about $201,000. 33.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Shift4 Payments news, major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total value of $181,960,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FOUR stock opened at $82.01 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 3.83. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.00 and a fifty-two week high of $99.26.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FOUR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shift4 Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Shift4 Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $46.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Shift4 Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Shift4 Payments currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.20.

Shift4 Payments Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

