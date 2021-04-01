Janus Henderson Group PLC Decreases Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 18.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 195,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,385 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $13,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVO. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,526,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,505,000 after purchasing an additional 163,748 shares in the last quarter. Folketrygdfondet boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 5,664,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,645,000 after purchasing an additional 140,792 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,828,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,645,000 after purchasing an additional 125,524 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 501.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 116,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,061,000 after purchasing an additional 96,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,672,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,796,000 after purchasing an additional 89,191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NVO opened at $67.42 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.08. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $58.02 and a twelve month high of $75.86. The company has a market capitalization of $158.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $3.41. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 71.46% and a net margin of 32.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Equities analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.9494 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 26th. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.78. This represents a yield of 1.3%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is 55.69%.

NVO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novo Nordisk A/S presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

