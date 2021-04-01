Janus Henderson Group PLC Acquires 45,392 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 43.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,292 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,392 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $15,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in Moderna during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Moderna during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Moderna during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Moderna during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Moderna by 81.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Moderna alerts:

MRNA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Chardan Capital raised their target price on shares of Moderna from $107.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.56.

Shares of MRNA opened at $130.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.27 and a 12-month high of $189.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $150.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.89.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $570.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.41 million. Moderna had a negative net margin of 242.73% and a negative return on equity of 28.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3948.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total value of $1,259,464.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,503,868 shares in the company, valued at $741,571,029.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.88, for a total value of $619,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,611,120 shares of company stock valued at $817,054,540 over the last three months. Insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.