Jane Street Group LLC Sells 60,081 Shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP)

Jane Street Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP) by 39.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,081 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.51% of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF worth $2,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,044,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its holdings in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,912,000 after buying an additional 35,868 shares during the period. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,499,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 480,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,322,000 after buying an additional 42,049 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA FLJP opened at $30.41 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.91. Franklin FTSE Japan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.46 and a fifty-two week high of $31.81.

