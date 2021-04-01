Jane Street Group LLC Purchases Shares of 72,152 Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 72,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,294,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 243,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,733,000 after purchasing an additional 35,672 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 122,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,896,000 after purchasing an additional 27,232 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 118,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,775,000 after purchasing an additional 27,034 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF by 19.0% in the third quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 56,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 9,117 shares during the period. Finally, Patten Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,195,000.

Get Global X Internet of Things ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SNSR opened at $33.33 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.84. Global X Internet of Things ETF has a 52 week low of $17.21 and a 52 week high of $35.64.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Internet of Things ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Internet of Things ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.