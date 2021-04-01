Jane Street Group LLC Purchases New Stake in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 61,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,504,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BLCN. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 9,795 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,639,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,930,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000.

BLCN stock opened at $48.10 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.85. Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.03 and a fifty-two week high of $53.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.037 per share. This is a boost from Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%.

