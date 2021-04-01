Jane Street Group LLC Cuts Position in First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF (NASDAQ:FEUZ)

Jane Street Group LLC cut its stake in First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF (NASDAQ:FEUZ) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,910 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 9.45% of First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF worth $2,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF in the 4th quarter worth $247,000.

First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF stock opened at $44.45 on Thursday. First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF has a 1-year low of $27.17 and a 1-year high of $44.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.91.

