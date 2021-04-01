Jane Street Group LLC Buys 131,012 Shares of iShares MSCI Qatar ETF (NASDAQ:QAT)

Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Qatar ETF (NASDAQ:QAT) by 959.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,667 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,012 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Qatar ETF were worth $2,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of QAT. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Qatar ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $272,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Qatar ETF by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 6,255 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Qatar ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 33,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 2,982 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Qatar ETF by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 11,898 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Qatar ETF alerts:

Shares of QAT stock opened at $18.81 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Qatar ETF has a 1 year low of $14.44 and a 1 year high of $19.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.44.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Qatar ETF (NASDAQ:QAT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Qatar ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Qatar ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.