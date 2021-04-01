Jane Street Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:FLSW)

Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:FLSW) by 967.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,820 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,970 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 5.24% of Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF worth $2,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Marotta Asset Management raised its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 323,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,919,000 after buying an additional 120,628 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FLSW stock opened at $30.18 on Thursday. Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF has a 52-week low of $23.75 and a 52-week high of $31.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.32 and its 200 day moving average is $29.73.

