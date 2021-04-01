J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $176.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.08% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “J&J Snack Foods Corporation is an American manufacturer, marketer, and distributor of branded niche snack foods and frozen beverages for the food service and retail supermarket industries. Manufactured and distributed nationwide, their principal products include SUPERPRETZEL, BAVARIAN BAKERY and other soft pretzels, ICEE and SLUSH PUPPIE frozen beverages, LUIGI’S, MINUTE MAID frozen juice bars and ices, WHOLE FRUIT sorbet and frozen fruit bars, MARY B’S biscuits and dumplings, DADDY RAY’S fig and fruit bars, TIO PEPE’S, CALIFORNIA CHURROS and OREO Churros, PATIO Burritos and other handheld sandwiches, THE FUNNEL CAKE FACTORY funnel cakes, and several bakery brands within COUNTRY HOME BAKERS and HILL & VALLEY. “

JJSF traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $157.03. 130,256 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,366. J & J Snack Foods has a one year low of $108.57 and a one year high of $169.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $158.90 and its 200 day moving average is $149.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 165.30 and a beta of 0.58.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09. J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 2.84%. The firm had revenue of $241.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that J & J Snack Foods will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JJSF. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in J & J Snack Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in J & J Snack Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of J & J Snack Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J & J Snack Foods Company Profile

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes various nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

