Iveda Solutions (OTCMKTS:IVDA) vs. BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Head-To-Head Review

Iveda Solutions (OTCMKTS:IVDA) and BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Iveda Solutions alerts:

This table compares Iveda Solutions and BlackLine’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iveda Solutions N/A N/A N/A BlackLine -11.58% -0.29% -0.11%

This table compares Iveda Solutions and BlackLine’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iveda Solutions N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A BlackLine $288.98 million 21.77 -$30.70 million ($0.25) -433.60

Iveda Solutions has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BlackLine.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Iveda Solutions and BlackLine, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Iveda Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A BlackLine 0 2 7 0 2.78

BlackLine has a consensus target price of $147.50, indicating a potential upside of 36.07%. Given BlackLine’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BlackLine is more favorable than Iveda Solutions.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.5% of BlackLine shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.4% of BlackLine shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Iveda Solutions has a beta of -3.86, meaning that its share price is 486% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BlackLine has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

BlackLine beats Iveda Solutions on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Iveda Solutions Company Profile

Iveda Solutions, Inc. develops and sells software as a service video surveillance management platform under Sentir name in the United States and internationally. Its Sentir platform consists of surveillance software, cloud management software, servers, storage, and networking protocols that enables real-time viewing and recorded playback of video on computers and mobile devices with push notifications and alerts for the distribution of hosted video surveillance services. The company also sells Sentir-enabled plug-and-play cloud cameras under Zee brand name, and an in-vehicle streaming video surveillance system under VEMO brand name to telecommunications companies, Internet service providers, data centers, and cable companies. In addition, it also provides real-time Internet protocol video hosting and remote surveillance services; and deploys video surveillance systems for banks, storage facilities, homeowners associations, law enforcement, food processing plants, public pools and parks, and government agencies, as well as airports, commercial buildings, data centers, shopping centers, and hotels. The company was formerly known as Iveda Corporation and changed its name to Iveda Solutions, Inc. in December 2010. Iveda Solutions, Inc. is headquartered in Mesa, Arizona.

BlackLine Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc. operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance. The company was founded by Therese Tucker in May 2001 and is headquartered in Woodland Hills, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Iveda Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iveda Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.