Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Now Covered by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $90.00 target price on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Itron in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued an overweight rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Argus upgraded Itron from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Raymond James cut Itron from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Itron in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set an overweight rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Itron from $75.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $99.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITRI opened at $88.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.72 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Itron has a 1 year low of $50.59 and a 1 year high of $122.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.14.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $525.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.60 million. Itron had a positive return on equity of 9.74% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Itron will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Itron news, SVP Michel Cadieux sold 6,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total transaction of $601,599.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,813,875.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lynda L. Ziegler sold 457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.12, for a total value of $44,840.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,347,187.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITRI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Itron by 93.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,690,335 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $162,104,000 after acquiring an additional 814,324 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Itron in the 4th quarter worth $39,013,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Itron by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,167,292 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $591,444,000 after purchasing an additional 360,091 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Itron by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 876,706 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $84,076,000 after buying an additional 290,137 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Itron in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,500,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.45% of the company’s stock.

About Itron

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

