Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Now Covered by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 24.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Itron from $75.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James lowered shares of Itron from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Itron in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Itron in a report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITRI opened at $88.65 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.14. Itron has a twelve month low of $50.59 and a twelve month high of $122.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of -54.72 and a beta of 1.18.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $525.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.60 million. Itron had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 9.74%. Analysts expect that Itron will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Itron news, SVP Michel Cadieux sold 6,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total value of $601,599.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,813,875.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynda L. Ziegler sold 457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.12, for a total value of $44,840.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,347,187.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ITRI. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Itron by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 253,752 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $11,837,000 after buying an additional 7,614 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Itron by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,451 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Itron by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,201,702 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $72,991,000 after purchasing an additional 13,890 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Itron by 11.8% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 33,460 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Itron by 10.2% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,929 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. 96.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Itron

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

