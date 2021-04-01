ITM Power (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) Now Covered by Barclays

Equities research analysts at Barclays began coverage on shares of ITM Power (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ITMPF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of ITM Power in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. HSBC raised shares of ITM Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Bryan, Garnier & Co assumed coverage on shares of ITM Power in a report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ITM Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. ITM Power has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

Get ITM Power alerts:

ITMPF stock opened at $6.53 on Tuesday. ITM Power has a twelve month low of $1.37 and a twelve month high of $10.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.81.

ITM Power Plc engages in the business of hydrogen energy solutions. The firm’s activities include the design, manufacture, and sale of hydrogen energy system for energy storage and clean fuel production. It also offers construction, consulting, maintenance, and other services. The company was founded by Jonathan A.

Featured Article: Backdoor Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for ITM Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITM Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.