Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Sells 10,048 Shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. decreased its holdings in shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) by 67.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,048 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STNE. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,706,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993,686 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in StoneCo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $278,201,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new stake in StoneCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $294,138,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in StoneCo by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,137,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,308,000 after buying an additional 367,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atmos Capital Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. lifted its stake in shares of StoneCo by 21.5% in the third quarter. Atmos Capital Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 3,136,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,892,000 after buying an additional 554,800 shares in the last quarter. 61.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get StoneCo alerts:

STNE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Grupo Santander upgraded StoneCo from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of StoneCo in a report on Friday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC raised shares of StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.27.

Shares of STNE traded up $2.15 on Thursday, reaching $63.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,251,983. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.36 and a beta of 2.40. StoneCo Ltd. has a 12-month low of $17.72 and a 12-month high of $95.12.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.03). StoneCo had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 26.05%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About StoneCo

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to clients and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE).

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.