Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Reduces Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. trimmed its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 78.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,492 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 62,509 shares during the quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carlson Capital Management boosted its holdings in The TJX Companies by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 8,980 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The TJX Companies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 12,216 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in The TJX Companies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,002 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its stake in The TJX Companies by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 16,055 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in The TJX Companies by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total value of $100,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,311 shares in the company, valued at $1,890,608.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TJX stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $66.17. 67,432 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,056,834. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.98. The company has a market cap of $79.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.25, a P/E/G ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.72 and a 12-month high of $71.06.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $10.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.42 billion. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 14.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 38.95%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of The TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Gordon Haskett restated a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price (down previously from $76.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.20.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

