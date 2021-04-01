Isuzu Motors (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Isuzu Motors (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ISUZY. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Isuzu Motors from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Isuzu Motors from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of ISUZY stock opened at $10.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.62. The company has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.53. Isuzu Motors has a 12 month low of $5.77 and a 12 month high of $11.41.

Isuzu Motors (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter. Isuzu Motors had a net margin of 31.43% and a return on equity of 52.93%.

Isuzu Motors Company Profile

Isuzu Motors Limited manufactures and sells commercial vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and diesel engines and components in Japan, Thailand, and internationally. Its products include heavy and medium duty trucks and buses, and light-duty trucks; pickup trucks and sport utility vehicles; and marine and industrial engines.

