ISS A/S (OTCMKTS:ISSDY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of ISS A/S (OTCMKTS:ISSDY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Danske cut shares of ISS A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ISS A/S in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of ISS A/S in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co began coverage on shares of ISS A/S in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Shares of ISS A/S stock traded up $0.27 on Thursday, hitting $9.42. The company had a trading volume of 240 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,635. ISS A/S has a twelve month low of $6.21 and a twelve month high of $9.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.14 and a 200-day moving average of $8.40.

ISS A/S provides workplace management and facility services. It offers office, hospital, laboratory, food hygiene, hospitality and events cleaning services; and hospitality, catering, fine dining and event catering, and micro-kitchens and vending services, as well as operates restaurants, pop-up or high street concept stores, coffee bars, and power plants.

