iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS) Shares Sold by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,527 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC owned 0.33% of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF worth $596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $390,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,149,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEUS opened at $65.75 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.60. iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $36.34 and a 12 month high of $66.98.

