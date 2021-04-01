iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) Short Interest Down 23.3% in March

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,800 shares, a drop of 23.3% from the February 28th total of 84,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 365,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ:IGF traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $45.06. The stock had a trading volume of 11,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,468. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.81. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 52-week low of $31.91 and a 52-week high of $45.57.

Read More: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.