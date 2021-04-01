iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Sold by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,748 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $5,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,934,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 249,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,637,000 after buying an additional 15,955 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 172.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 49,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after buying an additional 31,586 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 85,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,339,000 after buying an additional 11,533 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 75,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,824,000 after buying an additional 2,313 shares during the period.

BATS FLOT opened at $50.78 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.75. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.76 and a one year high of $51.10.

