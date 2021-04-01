iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) Short Interest Update

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a growth of 42.2% from the February 28th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 91,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

SUSL stock opened at $69.29 on Thursday. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a 52 week low of $42.85 and a 52 week high of $69.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.92.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUSL. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $287,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $356,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $402,000. Finally, Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $462,000.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.