iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) Shares Purchased by Salem Investment Counselors Inc.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 207.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,617 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,114 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 81.5% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000.

BATS:EFAV opened at $72.99 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.60. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $64.68 and a twelve month high of $76.51.

