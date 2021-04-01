iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) Shares Purchased by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) by 100.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,512 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,756 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF were worth $2,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IYY. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $887,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 21.5% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank grew its stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 16,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after buying an additional 7,559 shares during the period. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 95.0% during the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,292,000 after buying an additional 22,168 shares during the period.

IYY opened at $99.86 on Thursday. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a 52-week low of $59.69 and a 52-week high of $100.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.88.

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

