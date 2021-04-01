iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) Shares Purchased by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 90.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,695 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,187 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $1,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 117.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,453,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326,025 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 100.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,077,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,065,000 after purchasing an additional 540,495 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 92.2% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 640,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,509,000 after purchasing an additional 307,210 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 94.9% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 576,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,053,000 after purchasing an additional 280,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 138.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 566,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,518,000 after purchasing an additional 328,985 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF stock opened at $57.81 on Thursday. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $88.40 and a 12-month high of $104.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.54.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

