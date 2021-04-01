IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) Shares Acquired by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,146 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors owned about 0.28% of IRadimed worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in IRadimed by 290.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in IRadimed by 219.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,407 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in IRadimed in the first quarter worth about $241,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in IRadimed by 213.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,125 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 6,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in IRadimed in the third quarter worth about $277,000. 36.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IRadimed stock opened at $25.77 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.27. IRadimed Co. has a 52 week low of $18.15 and a 52 week high of $26.31. The stock has a market cap of $317.25 million, a PE ratio of 80.53 and a beta of 1.16.

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). IRadimed had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 11.67%. The business had revenue of $8.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.02 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that IRadimed Co. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of IRadimed from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.

