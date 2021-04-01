Ionix Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IINX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Ionix Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IINX) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decrease of 35.3% from the February 28th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 762,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
IINX stock remained flat at $$0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 232,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,699. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.12. Ionix Technology has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $1.91.
About Ionix Technology
Featured Article: Stop Order
Receive News & Ratings for Ionix Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionix Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.