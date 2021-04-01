Invictus RG Acquires Shares of 3,730 Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Invictus RG acquired a new stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,730 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000. Apple makes up about 5.0% of Invictus RG’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 286.1% during the 3rd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 697,222 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $80,745,000 after acquiring an additional 516,655 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 304.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,681 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 9,548 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 262.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 85,756 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,932,000 after acquiring an additional 62,119 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 402.6% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 28,220 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after acquiring an additional 22,605 shares during the period. Finally, BCM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 224.3% during the 3rd quarter. BCM Advisors LLC now owns 4,070 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares during the period. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen upped their price objective on Apple from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $160.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Apple from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $122.15 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.47, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.22 and a 52-week high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

