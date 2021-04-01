Investors Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 876 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,009% compared to the average daily volume of 79 put options.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $46.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $29.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Halozyme Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.15.

Shares of HALO opened at $41.69 on Thursday. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $15.89 and a 52-week high of $56.40. The company has a quick ratio of 16.36, a current ratio of 18.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.50. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 260.56 and a beta of 1.77.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.06). Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 24.29% and a net margin of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $121.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 18,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total transaction of $839,422.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 129,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,924,607.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kenneth J. Kelley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total transaction of $226,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 185,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,402,998.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,324 shares of company stock valued at $6,222,772 over the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 117,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,028,000 after purchasing an additional 21,545 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $1,619,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 3,624 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $217,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $4,733,000. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

