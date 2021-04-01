Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT)

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders bought 1,111 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,306% compared to the typical daily volume of 79 put options.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 184.3% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. 57.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BXMT has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

NYSE:BXMT traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $31.00. 1,269,151 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,105,716. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.98 and a beta of 1.32. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a 1-year low of $14.90 and a 1-year high of $32.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.38 and a 200 day moving average of $26.65.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 18.98%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Blackstone Mortgage Trust will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.81%.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

