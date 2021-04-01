Investors Buy High Volume of Under Armour Call Options (NYSE:UA)

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 88,938 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,490% compared to the average volume of 5,593 call options.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UA. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Under Armour by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,037,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,444,000 after buying an additional 357,928 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Under Armour in the 4th quarter worth approximately $311,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour during the fourth quarter worth approximately $179,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 42.4% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 23,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the period. 35.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE UA opened at $18.46 on Thursday. Under Armour has a fifty-two week low of $6.37 and a fifty-two week high of $20.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.92. The firm has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.26 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17. Under Armour had a negative return on equity of 7.96% and a negative net margin of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

