Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Keywords Studios (KYYWF)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Keywords Studios (OTCMKTS: KYYWF) recently:

3/25/2021 – Keywords Studios had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

3/25/2021 – Keywords Studios was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/19/2021 – Keywords Studios is now covered by analysts at Investec. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/15/2021 – Keywords Studios was upgraded by analysts at Peel Hunt from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of Keywords Studios stock opened at $35.12 on Thursday. Keywords Studios plc has a 1-year low of $17.00 and a 1-year high of $39.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.70.

Keywords Studios plc provides integrated outsourced creative and technical services to the video game industry. It offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.

