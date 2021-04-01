Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Sold by Albion Financial Group UT

Albion Financial Group UT lowered its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 99.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 354,548 shares during the quarter. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLV. IFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 106,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,964,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 65,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,662,000 after purchasing an additional 20,393 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Ballast Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 151,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,531,000 after buying an additional 23,711 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLV traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $57.99. 240,370 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,097,257. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $44.04 and a 12 month high of $58.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.24 and a 200-day moving average of $55.34.

