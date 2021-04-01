Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Purchased by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 32.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,104 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,255 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $2,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SPLV. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 77.4% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter.

SPLV stock opened at $58.15 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $44.04 and a 12-month high of $58.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.24 and its 200 day moving average is $55.34.

