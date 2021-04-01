Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG) Shares Bought by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG) by 37.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,317 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,447 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC owned 0.36% of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF worth $540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PHDG. Investors Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 10,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 26,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 20,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $101,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF alerts:

PHDG opened at $33.73 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.23. Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF has a 12-month low of $28.22 and a 12-month high of $35.28.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.