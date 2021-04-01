Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS) Shares Sold by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF were worth $1,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the first quarter worth $35,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Keystone Financial Group acquired a new position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $377,000.

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF stock opened at $85.05 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.09. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $37.25 and a 52 week high of $96.33.

