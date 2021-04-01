Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCT) Shares Acquired by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCT) by 279.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 130,115 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,864 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCT. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $900,000. Eastern Bank boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 262.6% during the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 36,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 26,356 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 93.3% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 72,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 35,193 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $305,000. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 34,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 10,120 shares during the period.

Shares of BSCT stock opened at $20.69 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $17.68 and a 1 year high of $22.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.41.

