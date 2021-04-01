Inuvo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) Short Interest Update

Inuvo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,370,000 shares, an increase of 44.2% from the February 28th total of 3,030,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,590,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

INUV stock opened at $1.02 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. Inuvo has a fifty-two week low of $0.18 and a fifty-two week high of $2.35. The company has a market cap of $120.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.36.

Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Inuvo had a negative return on equity of 43.80% and a negative net margin of 14.91%. The firm had revenue of $12.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.90 million. Equities analysts predict that Inuvo will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on INUV. Alliance Global Partners increased their target price on Inuvo from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inuvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

In other news, General Counsel John B. Pisaris sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.45, for a total transaction of $29,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 497,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,244.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel John B. Pisaris sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.45, for a total value of $58,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 497,410 shares in the company, valued at $721,244.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 121,369 shares of company stock worth $176,158. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Inuvo by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,457,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,472,000 after buying an additional 817,625 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Inuvo in the third quarter worth about $163,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Inuvo by 357.9% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 203,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 159,395 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Inuvo in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 17.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inuvo Company Profile

Inuvo, Inc, a technology company, develops and sells information technology solutions in the United States. The company's platforms identify and message online audiences for various products or services across devices and channels and formats, including video, mobile, connected TV, display, and social and native.

