Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $862.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.16% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ISRG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $760.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $800.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $730.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $780.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $751.42.

Shares of ISRG stock traded up $9.58 on Thursday, reaching $748.52. 16,577 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 601,473. The company has a market cap of $88.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.25, a PEG ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $740.07 and a 200-day moving average of $744.93. Intuitive Surgical has a one year low of $450.00 and a one year high of $826.81.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 12.08%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.48 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 11,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $762.14, for a total transaction of $8,398,782.80. Also, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 9,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $751.66, for a total transaction of $7,046,812.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,082,892.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,108 shares of company stock valued at $22,162,955. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,064,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,290 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,753,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 92.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 798 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $327,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 68,972 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,938,000 after purchasing an additional 6,041 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D HD vision systems, skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

